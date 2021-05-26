Vermont’s Specialty Food & Beverage Producers to Focus on Business Strategy and Growth at Annual Meeting

John Tunnicliffe, King Arthur Baking Company’s Director will serve as keynote speaker at the Vermont Specialty Food Association’s 2021 virtual Spring Annual Meeting on Wednesday, June 9th. VSFA members will convene virtually from 1:00pm to 3:30pm to learn from experts on managing production costs and selling on Instagram stories. This yearly event, typically drawing over 100 participants in person, is part of the association’s ongoing effort to harness and develop educational resources for specialty food and beverage producers, retailers, and the small business community.

The virtual Spring Annual Meeting is open to all and is free to VSFA and Vermont Retail & Grocers Association members. Non-members will be charged a $10 registration fee. Those interested can find further information and registration at: bit.ly/vsfaspringmeeting

Each June the VSFA community comes together for a daylong networking and business education event, a valued opportunity for members to connect with each other while learning ways to sustain, grow, and manage their business. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, VSFA has pivoted and moved this year’s meeting to a virtual event in order to continue strengthening and supporting our community during these challenging times.

This 2.5-hour event will provide ample opportunity for participants to ask questions, share experiences and connect with other businesses within Vermont. Details of the event include: VSFA’s annual meeting, a legislative update, and:

Keynote Speaker: Hear from John Tunnicliffe, Director of Camelot, King Arthur Baking Company , on how the company not only navigated a pandemic like the rest of us, but how they also managed a flour shortage, rebranding, and employee well-being.

Session 1: Cost of Food Sold: A conversation around managing your production costs – Have an open conversation with food producers and understand the variability of margins in the food sector, including best practices and what goes into determining product pricing.

– Have an open conversation with food producers and understand the variability of margins in the food sector, including best practices and what goes into determining product pricing. Session 2: How to sell on Instagram stories – Learn how to better utilize Instagram stories to connect with your audience, share your brand’s story, and convert followers into customers. Gain the tools you need to make creating Instagram stories easier and effective. Instagram has 500 Million users and 1/3 of the most viewed stories are from businesses.

View the full agenda, session descriptions, and speaker biographies here: bit.ly/vsfaspringmeeting

This event would not be possible without the support of our Event Sponsors. Thank you to ImageTek Labels, Rival Brands, and Vanguard Renewables.

To learn more about the work VSFA does, visit their website at www.vtspecialtyfoods.org, follow them on Facebook & Instagram, or call their office at (802) 839-1930.

About Vermont Specialty Food Association:

The Vermont Specialty Food Association is the leading information resource for all specialty food and beverage producers, service providers, and industry professionals. VSFA seeks to grow specialty food businesses and the Vermont industry through education, promotion, and statewide and national collaboration. It is the nation’s oldest and most highly regarded specialty food association, celebrating over 30 years of service to the industry.

