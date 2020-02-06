Veroni Brings Their Authentic Italian Touch to Aperitivo Time in the US

(Correggio, Italy) – The historic Italian salumi producer that has been importing 100% Italian made cold cuts to the United States since 2016, presents its new line of Enjoy AperiTime products: ranging from the classic Italian salumi & cheese tray to the first 100% Italian-made pizza. Designed to bring a touch of the Italian lifestyle to the US, you’ll experience “La Dolce Vita” with every savory bite.

Veroni’s new Enjoy AperiTime products include:

Veroni’s Party Tray: The Italian-style salumi & cheese board

One of the new Enjoy AperiTime line features is a classic Italian salumi & cheese tray. Veroni’s Party Tray cleverly combines Veroni cold cuts, cheeses, olives, dried fruit, and crackers for a ready-to-share charcuterie board—all you have to do is open it to be transported to a trendy Milanese wine bar for an evening among friends.

“We want to bring the experience of the Italian aperitivo to life for Americans without them having to even leave their home,” comments marketing manager Emanuela Bigi. “All you have to do is pair our charcuterie with a glass of good wine or a Spritz to savor the Italian Dolce Vita.”

Veroni’s Pizza: The perfect addition to your aperitivo

The Enjoy AperiTime line also includes an icon of the Italian culinary tradition: pizza.

In Italy there’s no aperitivo without it – already cut into easy to eat squares – alongside other specialties on the table. For this reason, Veroni’s Napoletan style pizza is served in a rectangular shape and features classic Veroni cold cuts to add as you wish. Easy to slice and share with friends, Veroni’s Pizza is ready for any moment of informal conviviality.

“Adding salumi to pizza is considered almost an art in Italy, and for our pizza we thought of four different options,” explains plant manager Stefano Poldi, “from roasted pancetta, dry cured Ham, to Calabrese, and Milano Salami, we wanted to satisfy both spice lovers and those who prefer more delicate flavor profiles. It took two years of dedicated work to find the best recipe for this 100% Italian margherita pizza and each is created from high-quality products that we import directly from Italy to be cut and packaged in the USA.”

Veroni Snacks: High in protein and taste

The salami, cooked and cured hams, and mortadellas aren’t just the highlight of aperitivo, they are also a delicious snack. Also a part of the Enjoy AperiTime line, Veroni presents its new selection of snacks, which for the first time combines Veroni salami, with dried fruit and nuts (almonds and apricots), in addition to the classic mix of salami, provolone cheese, and crackers. All four versions of Veroni Snacks are rich in protein and offer both lactose and gluten-free options.

As the motto of the new line reads, “Now you can bring an Italian charcuterie board with you!”, Veroni snacks let you enjoy the freshness of Italian salami enhanced by simple, yet delicious, combinations on the go.

Keeping it simple, delicious and truly Italian with Veroni’s Italian Sandwich line

Simplicity is the philosophy that led Veroni to create its Italian sandwich line: a 100% made in Italy pizza-bread sandwich stuffed with salami and cheese, as per Italian tradition. The panino Italiano was launched at 2019’s Winter Fancy Food Show and was incredibly well-received by American consumers.

“Promotional initiatives for the Panino Italiano at Costco have recently sold out,” comments CEO Antonio Corsano. “Over the course of 2020, we aim to consolidate the sales of this line and introduce the products presented this year to the market in New York. The goal is to drive further growth of our company in the United States, after the excellent results achieved last year.”

December 2019 was a record month for Veroni sales, which closed 2019 with a 20% growth.

“While our mission is to produce high-quality cold cuts, our goal in the United States is to adapt our products to those of the American consumer, but always with an all-Italian touch,” concludes Antonio Corsano.

***

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of their headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guaranties product authenticity and high-quality by importing 100% Italian made salumi into the USA, which are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing their traditional family recipes to the USA. For more information, please visit www.veroni.it/usa.