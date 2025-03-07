Veroni Celebrates 100 Years and Kicks Off the 2025 Tennis Season as Official Italian Charcuterie Sponsor at BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells

For the third consecutive year, Veroni, the leading Italian charcuterie brand in the U.S., elevates the Tennis Paradise experience with premium Italian flavors at the renowned ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 event.The Italian company also debuts at the US Open

Correggio (Italy) — Veroni, the leading Italian charcuterie brand in the U.S. since 2021, celebrates its 100th anniversary and returns for its third consecutive year as the Official Italian Charcuterie Partner of the BNP Paribas Open, the largest combined ATP Masters 1000 and WTA 1000 tennis event. From March 2 to March 16, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden will once again welcome players and fans from around the world for an unforgettable experience blending world-class tennis with premium Italian flavors.

Through this sponsorship, Veroni strengthens its presence in the U.S. market by bringing its high-quality, imported Italian charcuterie to one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments. This marks the start of an exciting tennis season for Veroni, as the brand will also sponsor major upcoming sporting events, including top-tier tournaments such as the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome (April 29-May 18) and the Cincinnati Open (August 5-18). For the first time, Veroni will also participate in the US Open (August 24-September 7), where it will host guests in a reserved suite.

“We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the BNP Paribas Open for the third consecutive year,” says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s Marketing Manager. “This sponsorship reflects our continued growth and commitment to sharing the best of Italian tradition with an international audience. As we celebrate a significant milestone in our history, we view this partnership as a perfect synergy between Veroni’s heritage of quality and the excellence of world-class tennis. Our goal is to offer tennis fans not just a taste of authentic Italian flavors, but an experience that embodies our passion for innovation, tradition, and superior craftsmanship.”

A milestone year for the Italian company, celebrating its 100th anniversary—100 years of growth and innovation, fueled by research and development with a constant focus on consumer needs and evolving consumption habits. With an annual growth of 25% in the U.S. market, Veroni continues to invest in a future-proof strategy, offering a diversified product range that perfectly aligns with modern lifestyles. Its commitment to quality, attention to detail, and sustainability mirrors the values of high-performance sports—dedication, excellence, and continuous improvement.

Established in 1925 in Correggio, a small town in the heart of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna region, Veroni has been the leading Italian charcuterie brand in the U.S. since 2021, available in major retail chains nationwide. Since 2016, Veroni has been importing its products to the U.S., with its success rooted in the production of authentic, high-quality Italian charcuterie, bringing the rich tradition of Italian cured meats to American tables. All Veroni’s cured meats are produced in Emilia-Romagna, Italy’s largest food district, renowned for its centuries-old charcuterie-making heritage. Once in the U.S., the products are locally sliced and packaged at Veroni’s facility in New Jersey, ensuring compliance with the highest food safety standards.

Savor, Relax, Enjoy at The Veroni Lounge

Guests at the BNP Paribas Open will have the chance to immerse themselves in an authentic Italian atmosphere at the expanded Veroni Lounge. This year, the lounge will be even larger and fully themed with the visual identity of the company’s Italian campaign, La sostanza dell’aperitivo (“The Essence of the Aperitivo”), further strengthening Veroni’s position as the go-to brand for an unparalleled Italian aperitivo experience.

This dedicated space will provide visitors with a refreshing break where they can savor authentic Italian food while enjoying the matches in a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. New for 2025, the Veroni Lounge will feature an interactive gaming area with a Nintendo Switch, giving guests the entertaining opportunity to engage in a virtual tennis game for a fun and immersive experience.

The food and beverage offerings will feature the iconic Italian Spritz, white wine, beer, and, new this year, soft drinks. Guests will also be able to follow the matches live on two large screens while enjoying Veroni’s signature AperiTime and Snack lines. Veroni’s premium charcuterie products will also be available for purchase at the Grab & Go points throughout the venue and at the Cali Cafè. Additionally, they will be served in the tournament’s luxury suites.

Beyond the Lounge, Veroni’s brand will be prominently featured throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, with logo placements in Stadiums 1, 2, 3, and 4, as well as a dedicated video commercial airing in Stadiums 1 and 2. Additionally, Veroni will receive television exposure through the Tennis Channel broadcast, further boosting brand visibility among U.S. sports fans and food enthusiasts. Veroni will also take the spotlight at the Village Stage on March 7 and 13, showcasing the brand and offering exclusive product sampling, allowing guests to savor a taste of Veroni’s premium charcuterie.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The Company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. Upon establishing its first headquarters in Logan, New Jersey, in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made cured meats into the USA. All the cured meats are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve flavor and aroma. Now, with over 40 products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.