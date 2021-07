Veroni Launches a Brand-New Snack Line – a New Tasty Italian Experience

Correggio (Italy) – Veroni, the beloved maker of Italian cured meats and specialties unveils its brand-new snack line that combines a selection of authentic Italian salami with provolone cheese, dried fruit, and breadsticks. The four pairing options come in a practical and easy-to-open packaging to enhance your breaktime, while offering a real Italian tasting experience. With the right amount of protein, Veroni’s snacks recharge your batteries everywhere, at the office, at school or after gym.

After the successful launch of the Enjoy Aperitime cheese and charcuterie trays that enrich the Italian Aperitivo experience, the latest extension of the brand’s product offerings aims to be the perfect snack to quench cravings. It recalls the Italian concept of “merenda” (snack), which is usually made with simple but high-quality ingredients available at home and holds a special place in the Italian food tradition. Imported Italian mild salami paired with Provolone cheese and breadsticks is the simplest pairing variant of the brand-new line, while the hot spicy version with salame Calabrese is designed for those who love the intense spicy flavors. The other two options with dried fruits include imported Italian salame, Provolone cheese and dried cranberries or dried apricots.

“Satisfying the taste of everyone is always a priority when we design a new line”, says Emanuela Bigi – marketing manager of Veroni. “Today, we are still the only imported Italian brand of charcuterie in the US that, besides offering high-quality products, wishes to introduce to US consumers the Italian tradition and the key concepts that are popular in Italy, like the Aperitivo and the snack time”.

Veroni plans to reach consumers such as workers, students, athletes, who want to enjoy a delicious but healthy snack even when time is short. The new line is also aimed at foodies looking for high-quality products at any time of day. The snack line opens the door to a new tasty Italian experience by offering a healthy and wholesome solution. “Our R&D team has developed a product that can improve the health of the brain by boosting it with the right ingredients without sacrificing taste”, adds the R&D manager, Lorenzo Ferrara.

Veroni confirms its commitment to give US consumers the opportunity to indulge in authentic Italian taste and flavors, while studying a product tailored to the US lifestyle and able to satisfy the demand for nutrient-rich foods.

THE SNACK LINE PAIRING VARIETIES:

IMPORTED ITALIAN MILD SALAME, PROVOLONE AND BREADSTICKS

IMPORTED SALAME CALABRESE, PROVOLONE AND BREADSTICKS

IMPORTED ITALIAN SALAME, PROVOLONE AND DRIED CRANBERRIES

IMPORTED ITALIAN SALAME, PROVOLONE AND DRIED APRICOTS



About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of their headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guaranties product authenticity and high-quality by importing 100% Italian made salumi into the USA, which are sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve their flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing their traditional family recipes to the USA.