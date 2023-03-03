Veroni Takes the Court to Support the Most Important Tennis Tournaments In the US and Kicks Off 2023 as an Official Sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open

(Correggio, Italy) – Veroni, the first brand of Italian charcuterie in the US, lands at Tennis Paradise. After a successful 2022 sponsoring the most important US tennis tournaments in Miami, Washington, and Cincinnati, Veroni kicks off this year as the Official Italian Charcuterie sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, one of the greatest professional tennis tournaments in the world, which will take place from March 6–19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

For the Italian company that keeps confirming its leadership as the first Italian brand of Luncheon Meat* since 2021, it’s going to be a significant year participating in the most important US tennis tournaments. The event paves the way for Veroni’s 2023 sponsorship activities, which will be full of exciting sports events, such as the Washington Citi Open (July 29–Aug 6) and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (August 12–20), where the Italian company will reaffirm its sponsorships for the second consecutive year.

“The BNP Paribas Open is the first tennis tournament we are sponsoring this year. We aim to carry on the great visibility we had in 2022 thanks to a well-structured sponsorship strategy, choosing the most popular sport and culinary events in the States,” says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. “To truly appreciate our authentic Italian charcuterie, produced with recipes handed down from generation to generation within our family, you need to taste it. This important tournament is an excellent opportunity to introduce our brand to US sports and food fans and elevate the brand’s image.”

Supported by 2022’s great achievements and events, Veroni continues elevating its high-quality, imported Italian charcuterie amongst US sport and food fans. The company has grown in the US market, with a 20% increase in yearly revenue in 2022.

Veroni’s booth at BNP Paribas Open

For Veroni’s first year of sponsorship at the BNP Paribas Open, spectators and players will relax and enjoy the excellence of Veroni’s deli meats between matches. An eye-catching display booth will provide the exclusive tasting experience of authentic Italian charcuterie while watching the world’s top tennis players. To strengthen its lounge experience, Veroni will decorate its walls with emotional pictures of colorful charcuterie boards crafted with the brand’s products. In addition, tennis lovers will be able to sample and buy Veroni products at Grab & Go points in the venue.

Additionally, Veroni’s logo will feature on the sidelines of Stadiums 1 and 2 in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A video spot will show the excellence of Italian cured meats and its tradition, passed down within the company’s family. The spot will highlight Veroni’s achievements, which in 2025 will blow out 100 candles.

Sponsorship activities in 2023

“We want US consumers to have the opportunity to taste the difference of our products, and large events like tennis tournaments are the right place to meet and connect with our target,” says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s marketing manager. “After our first experience in 2022, we are already working on the next events, such as the Citi Open in Washington and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Thanks to them, more and more US consumers are discovering the pleasure of eating Italian food that stands out for quality, flavor, and taste.” The historical Italian charcuterie producer has been the first Italian company to import the finest, made-in-Italy charcuterie in the US since 2016. Once delivered in the USA, Veroni’s Italian authentic cured meats are locally sliced and packaged in compliance with US strict food safety requirements at the Logan, New Jersey, facility. As a historical, family-owned company, Veroni aims to bring the full experience of enjoying authentic Italian charcuterie to American consumers.

About Veroni

Veroni is an Italian company that offers genuine Italian-made products to the USA, including prosciutto, salami, mortadella, and other fresh, cured meats. The company was founded in 1925 by the five Veroni brothers, in the small town of Correggio in Emilia-Romagna, Italy. With the establishment of its headquarters in Logan, New Jersey in 2016, Veroni branched out to the USA market. Veroni guarantees product authenticity and high quality by importing 100% Italian-made salumi into the USA, which is sliced and packaged at the local facility to preserve its flavors and aromas. Now, with over 40 distinct products available in supermarkets and grocery stores nationwide, Veroni expects to continue growing and providing its traditional family recipes to the USA.