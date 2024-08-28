Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid Collaborates with Milton Creamery to Showcase Artisanal Cheesemaking and Midwest Traditions

MIAMI — “Viewpoint,” the renowned educational program hosted by Dennis Quaid, is excited to announce a new episode in collaboration with Milton Creamery. Set to film on September 5th, 2024, this segment will take viewers on a captivating journey through the artisanal cheesemaking process, from “Farm to Fork,” highlighting the rich generational traditions of cheesemaking in the Midwest. The episode is scheduled for release later in 2024.

Milton Creamery, a celebrated name in the world of artisanal cheese, has built its reputation on a commitment to quality, fair pricing, and the preservation of time-honored cheesemaking traditions. This collaboration with “Viewpoint” will offer an in-depth look at the meticulous process involved in crafting their award-winning cheeses, emphasizing the importance of maintaining high standards and fostering a strong connection between the farm and the consumer.

The segment will feature key members of the Milton Creamery team, who will share their insights and experiences in the art of cheesemaking. Viewers will gain a deeper understanding of the various stages involved, from sourcing high-quality milk to the aging process that gives each cheese its unique flavor and character. By highlighting the journey from farm to fork, the episode will underscore the importance of sustainable practices and the role of local farmers in producing exceptional dairy products.

In addition to showcasing the technical aspects of cheesemaking, the episode will delve into the cultural and historical significance of this craft in the Midwest. Milton Creamery’s story is one of passion, perseverance, and a deep-rooted connection to the land and community. The segment aims to inspire and educate viewers about the value of supporting artisanal producers and the joy of savoring high-quality, handcrafted foods.

Co-CEO “Junior” Rufus Musser IV stated, “we are excited to collaborate with ‘Viewpoint’ to share the story of our craft and the deep-rooted traditions that make Midwest cheese making so special. At Milton Creamery, we believe that every piece of cheese tells a story—from the farmers who supply us with the milk to the care we put into each step of the process. This opportunity allows us to showcase the passion, dedication, and art/science that go into creating our artisanal cheeses and to celebrate the connection between our land, our community, and the food we produce.”

This collaboration with Milton Creamery is part of “Viewpoint’s” ongoing mission to highlight diverse and compelling stories that enrich our understanding of various industries and cultural practices. By bringing attention to the artistry and dedication behind artisanal cheesemaking, the program seeks to foster a greater appreciation for the skill and effort involved in producing exceptional food products.

The episode is set to be distributed later in 2024, providing valuable insights for food enthusiasts, industry professionals, and anyone interested in the rich culinary traditions of the Midwest.

About Viewpoint: “Viewpoint” is an educational television series hosted by Dennis Quaid, dedicated to exploring a wide range of topics that impact our world. Through compelling storytelling and expert insights, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by delving into important issues and innovative solutions.

About Milton Creamery

Milton Creamery is a family-owned business dedicated to producing high-quality artisanal cheeses. Located in the heart of the Midwest, Milton Creamery combines traditional cheesemaking methods with a commitment to sustainability and fair pricing. Their award-winning cheeses are a testament to the skill and passion of their team, as well as their dedication to preserving the rich culinary heritage of the region. For more information visit: http://www.miltoncreamery.com