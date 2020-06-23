Virtual Cheese Awards 2020

Nigel Pooley and Sarah de Wit have decided to turn A ‘wacky’ idea turning into reality, the Virtual cheese awards his year will take place on Saturday 18th July 2020.

The lockdown has severely affected the business of many specialist cheese makers & the fear is some may not be able to weather this storm. By holding the awards we hope to raise awareness and increase sales and all profits will be donated to charities supporting these dairies, makers and farmers.

The whole Judging process will be open for all to view online and we will intersperse the Judging Process with other items of interest linked to the Cheese World. We also want to encourage Consumers to get involved and watch the process and ultimately learn more about the different cheese on show with a view to them wanting to buy and try.

