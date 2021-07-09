Virtual Programming Offers Unprecedented Access to Education for Cheese Professionals

DENVER – Attendees at the 38th Annual American Cheese Society (ACS) Conference will have unprecedented access to educational programming and expertise for three months after the July 28-30, 2021, virtual event, organizers announced today. The conference, which gathers artisan cheesemakers, industry professionals, purchasers, and influencers from the United States, Canada, and Europe each year, will broaden its access, scope, and value thanks to a virtual platform. Unlimited by physical exhibition space or geographic location, the 2021 conference offers a global audience of cheese professionals a unique opportunity to attend the full offering of seminars and workshops. Registration is open at https://www.cheesesociety.org/2021-conference/. 2021 attendees will be recognized for their support at the 39th ACS Annual Conference, to be held in Portland from July 20-23, 2022.

“As with all our ACS annual conferences, this year attendees will be able to experience a wide range of educational programming and networking opportunities,” said Jeremy Stephenson, board president of ACS. “An added benefit of this year’s online conference is that rather than having to choose one session from a concurrent session group, conference-goers will be able to view all the sessions later, at a time and place that best suits them!” he noted.

Pivoting to a virtual event due to COVID-19, the Conference’s theme, “Moving Forward Together with Purpose,” is designed to help ACS members navigate change successfully as they grow their businesses. Shaped in part by feedback from a May 2020 ACS survey of 980 artisan cheese community members, over 30 seminars and workshops will hone in on timely market challenges, financial management, climate change and sustainability, and the evolution of the industry. The schedule of events and extensive roster of speakers offer attendees unparalleled educational and competitive advantages that they can return to without restriction until the end of October, 2021.

Highlights include:

The Homogenization of the Dairy Industry: Highlighting Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC Folx) in Cheese, Agriculture, and Specialty Foods.

Let’s Get Serious About Sustainable Dairy – From Farm to Cheese – Gather insights and methods used by farmers and producers of award-winning dairy products to protect the environment.

Crisis Marketing: Dispatches from the Pandemic Era – Learn how to build an effective crisis marketing strategy.

Practical Tools and Solutions for Developing and Implementing Your Food Safety Plan.

Meet the Cheesemaker Virtually! Cheesemakers meet attendees, who receive a randomized sample box to enjoy as they learn about select cheeses.

Sponsors supporting the conference and helping to celebrate accomplishments in artisan cheesemaking include Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, DPI Specialty Foods, Gourmet Foods International, Murray’s/Kroger, and Whole Foods. Attendees can meet sponsors and exhibitors in a variety of virtual settings, from booths and networking sessions to video chats. Aptly named “It’s a Gouda time to Network”, multiple breakout sessions encourage active engagement.

“We are so thankful to our sponsors, and of course our dedicated members, for their unwavering support during this challenging time,” said Lynn Giacomini Stray, board vice president of ACS. “The American Cheese Society gives an essential voice to the concerns of our industry and provides solutions for challenges through education that simply couldn’t exist without supporters like these,” she noted.

Details will be released in due course concerning the Certified Cheese Professional Exam (ACS CCPTM) which will be held virtually on Aug. 4, 2021, and the Annual Judging & Competition that will take place in Minneapolis, Minn. in May 2022, both of which have historically been major components of the Annual Conference. Registration for the 2022 ACS CCPTM exam will open in Feb. 2022.

To register for the conference and review the multiple educational opportunities, visit https://www.cheesesociety.org/2021-conference/

About American Cheese Society

ACS is the leading organization supporting the understanding, appreciation, and promotion of artisan, farmstead, and specialty cheeses produced in the Americas. At 2,300 members strong, ACS provides advocacy, education, business development, and networking opportunities for cheesemakers, retailers, enthusiasts, and extended industry. ACS strives to continually raise the quality and availability of cheese in the Americas. Since its founding in 1983, ACS proudly hosts the foremost annual educational conference and world-renowned cheese judging and competition in North America. ACS is a 501(c)6 nonprofit association headquartered in Denver, Colo. To learn more about ACS, please visit http://www.cheesesociety.org or contact 720-328-2788.