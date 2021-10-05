Volpi Foods Announces Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles

(ST. LOUIS) – Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation Italian family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, announces today new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles, their first ever crumbles-style product. With more consumers cooking at home, Volpi’s new Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles are a convenient way to add additional flavor to pizza, pasta, salad, roasted vegetables and more. The crumbles feature a bold and smoky flavor profile with heavy notes of sweet paprika, peperoncino flakes and fennel seed. The new product will be available in select regional retailers in Missouri, Iowa, Pennsylvania and Ohio in October.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen a rise in demand for spicy flavors coupled with a desire for convenience. Consumers are looking for easy ways to incorporate trending flavors into everyday meals at home,” says Deanna Depke, marketing manager of Volpi Foods. “Volpi’s Pepperoni & Chorizo Crumbles are a convenient and delicious option for consumers to top their favorite pizza, pasta and salad recipes.”

The Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles are packaged in pre-crumbled 4-ounce packs, ready to add to the at-home cook’s favorite recipes. This joins Volpi’s other popular pepperoni and chorizo products, such as sliced Traditional Chorizo, Gourmet Uncured Pepperoni and more. All Volpi Foods products are made from meats Raised Responsibly™, with only all natural ingredients and no synthetic nitrates or nitrites.

Volpi Foods’ Pepperoni and Chorizo Crumbles will be available at regional Midwest retailers such as, Hy-vee and Giant Eagle, with more to come. Follow Volpi Foods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date with new products, recipes, and more, or visit their website here. To find Volpi products near you, use the store locator here.

About Volpi Foods: The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis’ Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 118 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company’s accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.