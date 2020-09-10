Volpi Foods Launches Sustainable Eco-Pack For All Retail Packaging

Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, announces new sustainable packaging for all retail, pre-sliced specialty meats. The new waste-reducing packaging is a first for the pre-sliced meat industry and showcases Volpi’s commitment to responsible practices. The paper-based packaging uses 70% less plastic than standard deli packs, is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, and has no effect on the product’s current shelf life. Volpi’s Eco-Pack™ has begun to roll-out at all retail and grocery locations across the nation as well as online and in the Volpi Foods St. Louis store on The Hill.

“At Volpi Foods, we’re committed to providing high quality products for our consumers, and this starts at the source. We’re dedicated to creating partnerships with the best local farmers who raise their hogs responsibly. This means no steroids, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet, and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. It only makes sense for our packaging to reflect the same dedication and care,” said Deanna Depke, Marketing Manager for Volpi Foods. “We know that 88% of consumers look for brands to help them be more environmentally friendly in their daily lives and found it imperative to do our part in cutting packaging waste. We are proud to lead the industry to a more sustainable future.”

The new paper-based packaging will be introduced across all of Volpi’s pre-sliced specialty meats including the signature, Award Winning Heritage Prosciutto, which is hand-rubbed, salted and air-dried, and aged for a minimum of 18 months. Other pre-sliced favorites include: the Traditional Prosciutto, Bresaola, Coppa, Capocolla, Sopressa, Mortadella, Italian Style Pancetta, and Gourmet Pepperoni. Volpi’s collection of pre-sliced salami include: Genoa Salame, Chorizo Salame, Milano Salame, and Romano Salame.

For variety packs, Volpi also offers the Sandwich Trio: Genoa Salame, Mortadella, and Coppa. The Mild Trio includes thinly sliced Coppa, Genoa Salame, and Sorpressa and the Spicy Trio includes Hot Coppa, Hot Sopressa, and Peppered Salame.

Volpi’s Eco-Packs are FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certified, which ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits. All Eco-Packs must be kept refrigerated for quality assurance.

For more information on Volpi Foods, visit here.

About Volpi Foods: The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis’ Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 118 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company’s accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.