Volpi Foods Offers New Line For Smaller Celebrations With Small Bites

ST. LOUIS – Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, 4th-generation family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, announces the launch of their new product line, Small Bites. They are a single serve packages with 1.5-ounce portions of the brand’s expertly sliced artisan-made, dry-cured meats. With plans for smaller holiday gatherings and more time at home this year, the new Small Bites line is perfect for convenience and sparking curiosity in the kitchen.

Volpi Foods Marketing Manager Deanna Depke explains, “While we saw the need for smaller portion options of our products before the pandemic, the demand is even more prevalent now. Consumers are spending more time with their immediate families. They are experimenting more in the kitchen. They are looking for affordable indulgences that can be enjoyed at home. The Small Bites line allows for convenience, flexibility and ultimately discovery. It’s a cost-effective way to mix and match charcuterie items, makes for the perfect snack, and encourages consumers to incorporate our products into new at-home recipes.”

While most pre-sliced cured meats are packaged in 4-ounce portions, the 1.5-ounce size encourages trial of new products without the intimidation and cost of purchasing a larger quantity. This reduces potential waste, and consumers can now effectively make their own charcuterie board for one. Small Bites will launch with Volpi’s most popular dry-cured meats of Prosciutto, Coppa, Sopressata and Spicy Sopressata. Small Bites items can also be utilized for salad toppers, pizza upgrades, omelet enhancers, picnic packs, and much more.

Small Bites will be available at retailers across the country in Schnucks, Dierbergs, Hy-Vee regional, Alberstons and all World Market locations. Follow Volpi Foods on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube to stay up to date with new products, recipes, and more.

For more information on Volpi Foods, visit here. To find Volpi products near you, use the store locator here.

About Volpi Foods: The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis’ Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 118 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company’s accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.