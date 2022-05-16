Volpi Foods Wins Gold at 2022 sofi Awards in their 120th Anniversary Year

(ST. LOUIS) – Volpi Foods, the St. Louis-based, family-owned and operated producer of specialty cured meats since 1902, has won a gold award in the Meat and Poultry category with their Cacciatore Salame as part of the Specialty Food Association’s (SFA) 2022 sofi™ Awards, a top honor in the $170.4 billion specialty food industry. Volpi’s founding product, Cacciatore Salame received the recognition.

Volpi’s Cacciatore Salame was one of 102 winners selected by a panel of specialty food experts from nearly 2,000 entries across 53 product categories. Products are judged on taste, including flavor, appearance, texture and aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. All tastings are anonymous and are held at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center.

“We have special pride for our Cacciatore Salame, as it is our founding product. To have it recognized as a top product in our 120th anniversary year makes this honor extra special,” says Deanna Depke, 4th generation marketing manager for Volpi Foods. “We are committed to responsible practices as well as preserving the ancient art of dry-cured meats so it also means a lot to see that care recognized by our industry leaders,” says Deanna Depke, marketing manager for Volpi Foods.

Volpi’s Cacciatore Salame is a classic Italian-style dry salame rich with fresh garlic. It’s a rich, bold, Hunter’s style salami perfect for thick-cut slices. Volpi has been hand-crafting dry-cured meats in the Midwest since 1902 and for generations before in Milan. There are no shortcuts or artificial processes, and each product features original, authentic recipes.

While Volpi looks to the past when it comes to their centuries-old dry-curing techniques, Volpi looks to the future with their commitment to making the industry more sustainable. Volpi sources exclusively from local partner farms that abide by their Raised Responsibly™ promise to put animal welfare first and allow for free, natural movement, no gestation crates, and no growth hormones. In 2020, Volpi also introduced their Eco-Pack™ sustainable packaging that uses 70% less plastic than the standard deli packs, a first for the industry. The packaging is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council and has no effect on the product’s current shelf life.

The sofi Awards are open to members of the SFA, and have been given each year since 1972. Winners will be showcased at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, running June 12-14, at the Javits Center in New York City. Open only to the trade, it is the largest East Coast B2B-only specialty food and beverage show. For more information, visit specialtyfood.com.

About Volpi Foods: The Volpi family migrated from Milan to St. Louis in 1898, bringing with them the ancient European art of dry-cured meats. John Volpi founded Volpi Foods in the iconic St. Louis Italian neighborhood of The Hill in 1902, and now 120 years later, the fourth-generation, family-owned business remains a leader in the specialty food industry. While the family still operates a deli and shop from the original storefront, consumers can now find Volpi Foods products across the country. The Volpi Foods family is committed to providing high-quality products for their consumers by preserving the ancient art of dry cured meat by hand and fostering partnerships with local farmers to source fresh meat Raised Responsibly™. This means no steroids ever, no gestation crates, fed a primarily vegetarian diet and freedom to roam and socialize naturally. High-quality meat starts at the source. To learn more about the Volpi Foods process, visit here and to read about the company’s accolades, visit here. Find a store near you here, and for up-to-date news on Volpi Foods products, visit here or follow them on social media on Facebook and Instagram.