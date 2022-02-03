Wakefern’s Bowl & Basket Brand Wins 2021 PLMA Salute to Excellence Award

Keasbey, NJ – Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, with member companies that own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway banners, announced today that its Bowl & Basket brand Specialty Gorgonzola and Walnut Ravioli has won a 2021 PLMA Salute to Excellence Award in the Food & Drink Pasta category.



The Private Label Manufacturers Association Salute to Excellence Awards gives recognition to outstanding store brands products introduced on the shelves of supermarkets and other retailers from coast to coast, as well as online. The more than 770 products submitted for consideration in the food, beverage, health, home and beauty categories were judged before a panel of professionals and consumers for innovation, concept, packaging, taste and value. Winning products reflect retailers ever-growing commitment to excellence in quality and consumer satisfaction.



This is not the first time Wakefern’s private label brands have been recognized for innovative products. In 2017, Wholesome Pantry Organic was awarded two PLMA Salute to Excellence Awards. Wholesome Pantry Organic Spring Mix Salad and Wholesome Pantry Creamy Almond Butter were both recognized in the Private Label Manufacturers Association’s “Healthy Eating & Natural Foods” and “Spreads” categories. The Bowl & Basket and Paperbird lines were also awarded 2020 Vertex Awards for private brand package design.

About Wakefern Food Corp.

From a small, local cooperative that began with eight grocery store owners, Wakefern Food Corp. has grown into the largest retailer-owned cooperative in the United States. Founded in 1946, the cooperative comprises nearly 50 member families who today independently own and operate more than 350 supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway banners in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.wakefern.com.