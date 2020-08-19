Walker’s Shortbread Says US Tariffs Break Has Saved Up to 250 Jobs

Walkers Shortbread says the decision to drop 25% tariffs on its products has saved up to 250 jobs at its factories in Scotland.

The US on Thursday removed shortbread from the list of products hit by the levy imposed on hundreds of goods amid a row over EU aircraft subsidies.

But US trade representative Robert Lighthizer refused to budge on single malt whisky and cashmere garments, which still face the 25% rate despite the UK’s exit from the EU.

