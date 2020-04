Walrus and cheese — a deadly combination you never knew makes perfect sense until this very moment.

Schuman Cheese has chosen the New York-based agency as its creative partner in crime for a new plant-based product — Vevan — it is launching this June.

Vevan’s Director of Marketing Mike Currie said: “Walrus impressed us with their recommended strategic approach and experience in the food/beverage and health and wellness space.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Campaign