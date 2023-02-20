Watch 2023 U.S. Champion Cheese Announcement Live Online

MADISON, WI – Mark your calendars now and join the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) virtually on Thursday, February 23 at 2:00 p.m. (CT) for the announcement of the winner of the 2023 United States Championship Cheese Contest®, livestreamed at USChampionCheese.org and Facebook.com/USChampionshipCheeseContest!

The 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest promises an exciting look inside the complexity, skill, and passion behind the nation’s $145 billion dairy industry. A team of 42 technical experts will evaluate thousands of entries of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry whey products in a search to determine the U.S. Champion Cheese.

For the first time since 2019, cheese lovers are welcome to see the Preliminary Round Judging in person at Resch Expo in Green Bay, Wisconsin between 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22. Fans of the cheese industry are also encouraged to follow along on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok throughout the three-day event for exclusive interviews with judges and competitors, a behind-the-scenes look with industry insiders, and much more.

“We’re thrilled to offer this opportunity for cheese fans to learn about and celebrate some of the best products in the country – and for dairy manufacturers to get expert feedback on their products and achieve national honors,” said WCMA’s Kirsten Strohmenger, who directs the Contest.

Held biennially by WCMA since 1981, the U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is the nation’s premier technical cheese, butter, yogurt, and whey competition.