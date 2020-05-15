Watonga Cheese Festival Cancels 2020 Event

WATONGA, Okla. – Although many businesses across the state are reopening, some popular festivals say they do not feel comfortable moving forward with this year’s event.

On Wednesday, the Watonga Cheese Festival announced that organizers are canceling the 2020 event.

“We at the Watonga Cheese Festival are sad to announce that due to the uncertainty of the covid-19 virus and the effects from it, we feel it is best to cancel the 2020 Watonga Cheese festival!” a post on Facebook read.

