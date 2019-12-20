WCMA Announces Ten Cheese Industry Leaders to be Recognized with Awards at 2020 CheeseExpo

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) Board of Directors has selected ten individuals to be recognized at the 2020 CheeseExpo for their outstanding work in the dairy processing industry.

In 2020, Roger Krohn will receive the Association’s highest honor: the WCMA Life Member Award. WCMA has offered the Life Member Award since 1918, and Krohn will be the 89th recipient. The award recognizes people who have played a significant role in the success of the Association through leadership, support, and service to the institution and its activities.

A third-generation cheesemaker, Roger Krohn began his career at age 14 working in a family business alongside his father. Now, with more than 40 years in the business, Krohn is certified as a Wisconsin Master Cheesemaker for Mozzarella and Provolone cheeses. Krohn is Cheese Technical Manager for the Luxemburg location of Agropur where he produces award-winning cheese varieties. Roger Krohn is a long-time and active member of WCMA, having served as on the Association’s Board of Directors, including as President from 1998-2000.

Max Gonzenbach, Rudy Nef, and Wilbur Nielsen will be recognized as the 2020 WCMA Cheese Industry Champions, awards that are given to industry leaders who, through their everyday business decisions, have created tremendous opportunity for others.

