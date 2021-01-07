WCMA Applauds Baldwin, Congress Following Approval of $22 Million for Dairy Business Innovation

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) cheered news that U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) secured $22 million in support for Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives (DBII) in the omnibus spending package approved by Congress. The allocation represents a funding increase of $2 million over the previous year.

“Senator Baldwin first secured support for the creation of the Dairy Business Innovation Initiatives program in the 2018 Farm Bill, and she has fought for every dollar, every year since, to maximize its impact,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “We are deeply grateful for Sen. Baldwin’s focus on strengthening the dairy industry from farm to vat, and beyond.”

“Wisconsin’s dairy businesses are a key driver of our state’s economy, but our dairy industry continues to face enormously challenging times during this global pandemic,” said Senator Baldwin. “It’s critical that farmers, cheesemakers and dairy processors have the tools to innovate and develop new Made in Wisconsin dairy products to build a brighter future for our dairy farms and drive our rural economy forward.”

