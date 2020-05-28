WCMA Applauds Plan to Boost Farmers, Food Aid

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) applauds Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ plan to direct $50 million in federal funds to the new Wisconsin Farm Support Program, providing direct aid to farmers, and $15 million to the new Food Security Initiative, combatting hunger.

WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer released the following statement in reaction to the Evers Administration announcement:

“Wisconsin’s dairy industry saw its markets decimated as coronavirus spread across the country, triggering milk disposal, farm bankruptcies, and even the closure of a processing plant.

