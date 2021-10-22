WCMA Commends Joint Finance Committee Passage of Agricultural Export Bill

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) applauded members of the legislature’s Joint Finance Committee as they voted to advance legislation to increase the state’s agricultural exports, including dairy.

“We believe the potential for growth of Wisconsin’s dairy and cheese exports is limitless,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “We have the high-quality products, the skilled teams, and the right market conditions; all that’s needed is this added support. This legislation will provide a welcome boost to help dairy processors expand their customer base globally and strengthen our state’s leading industry.”

“With 96 percent of the world’s consumers living outside the U.S., exporting is and will continue to be essential to the overall strength of our dairy industry. This assistance will ultimately benefit not only our cheesemakers and dairy processors, but all those involved in Wisconsin’s dairy food chain,” added Mike Neu, Senior Director of Business Development – Cheese Insights for WCMA member and dairy processing ingredient supplier Chr. Hansen, Inc.

