WCMA Launches CheeseCon.org for 2023

MADISON, WI – Visit CheeseCon.org now for early details on CheeseCon, the premier cheese, butter, and whey processing event, set for April 4-6, 2023 in Madison, Wisconsin. The new site, launched today by conference hosts the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) and the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), offers a first look at registration options, exhibitor information, networking opportunities, and lodging details. Hotel bookings at exclusive CheeseCon rates are available now, and attendee registration and exhibitor sign-ups will begin October 12, 2022.

“WCMA is thrilled to partner with the Center for Dairy Research to host the cheese industry’s must-see event of the year, offering fresh ideas for the global dairy processing community,” said WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer. “Whether you’re focused on building your network, learning from the brightest minds in the industry, reconnecting with your peers, or honoring the achievements of industry greats, you’ll find it all at CheeseCon.”

CheeseCon, previously known as Cheese Industry Conference, draws over 3,000 dairy processing industry leaders, suppliers, and marketers to Madison. In 2023, the popular conference kicks off on Tuesday, April 4 with special networking events, including a new Welcome Reception. On Wednesday, explore CheeseCon’s largest-ever tabletop exhibit floor featuring the dairy industry’s most trusted supplier partners, now with an additional 30 booths. Companies interested in exhibiting will find useful information at CheeseCon.org on WCMA’s ranked order Priority Points reservation system, including a list of assigned sign-up dates and times.

“For CEOs, marketers, food safety and quality staff, sales teams, and more, CheeseCon is the best place to share information, generate new ideas, and make key connections,” added Judy Keller, WCMA’s Events Director. “CheeseCon.org is a one-stop shop for all the details dairy industry professionals need to plan ahead and maximize their time at this world-class conference.”

Questions about CheeseCon 2023 can be directed to events@wischeesemakers.org or (608) 286-1001.