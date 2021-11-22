WCMA Opens Entries for 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest

Enter today to compete in the 2022 World Championship Cheese Contest. Entries of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy ingredients are being accepted now through Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at WorldChampionCheese.org.

Hosted by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) since 1957, this biennial contest is the largest technical dairy products evaluation in the world. In 2020, a record-setting 3,667 entries were submitted from 26 countries and 36 U.S. states. A Gruyère made in Bern, Switzerland by Michael Spycher of Bergkäserei Fritzenhaus for Gourmino AG ultimately became the 2020 World Champion Cheese.

“Competing in the World Championship Cheese Contest isn’t just a way to earn a prestigious title – it’s a way for cheesemakers to show potential customers just how outstanding their products really are,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “WCMA is proud to offer a platform to recognize excellence in the industry and help connect industry professionals with cheese lovers all over the world.”

