WCMA to Host Champion Cheese Auction Live, Online April 24

Challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic have brought change and delay for CheeseExpo, but the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) aims to keep one tradition alive in 2020. On Friday, April 24, WCMA will recognize the great effort, the mastery of cheesemakers – Gold Medal winners in the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest – with the Auction of Champion Cheeses.

“We hope this new, digital auction will bring a bit of CheeseExpo and a bit of normalcy during these difficult times,” WCMA Executive Director John Umhoefer said.

Join WCMA digitally on Friday, April 24 to witness a live, online auction of the champion cheeses at Koning Maple Lane Event Center in Monroe, WI, executed by auctioneers Tim Slack and Dave Koning. The auction websitewill feature each award-winning cheese up for bid. Interested bidders need to register on the bidding website, and will have a pre-sale opportunity to place silent bids before the live auction.

