WCMA Unveils Impressive Agenda of Seminars and Events for CheeseExpo 2020

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), in conjunction with the Center for Dairy Research (CDR), today announced the industry experts leading CheeseExpo 2020 seminars focused on sustainability, cheese quality, safety, milk policy, and marketing. Full details and registration are available now at CheeseExpo.org.

“The reputation of CheeseExpo is grounded in its technical programming, offering educational opportunities to everyone in the industry,” said John Umhoefer, WCMA Executive Director. “We’ll have timely information for industry leaders and marketers, safety professionals and cheesemakers.”

CheeseExpo, which runs April 14-16, will be host to a slate of seminars beginning Wednesday, April 15 with the RELCO Opening Keynote Panel: A Long-Range Vision for Dairy. Professor Marin Bozic, PhD Agricultural Economics of the University of Minnesota will moderate a discussion between high-powered visionaries including Secretary Tom Vilsack, President and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, Ryan Pandya, CEO of Perfect Day and one of the nation’s leading dairy producers.

