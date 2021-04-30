‘We Made It Through:’ Fairview Cheese Factory Recovering From Pandemic Shut Down

John Shumway, KDKA Deli April 30, 2021

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. – Nine miles north of Mercer on Route 19 you will come to the Fairview Cheese Factory, a multigenerational family operation.

The Koller family makes a highly sought-after swiss cheese but found themselves in an unbelievable situation when everything shut down last March.

From floor to ceiling the cheese was stacked, all packed up, and nowhere to go.

We are talking about a lot of cheese – two million pounds of cheese!

Just sitting.

