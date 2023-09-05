Western NY Cheesemakers Grab the Gold at State Fair

PERRY — A farmstead cheese from East Hill Creamery is about as close to perfection as you’re going to get.

The farmstead/artisan cheese earned a gold award in the 2023 Dairy Products Competition at the New York State Fair. It earned a solid 99 out of a possible 100 rating.

“This is our fourth award on that particular cheese,” said owner Gary Burley on Wednesday after the award was announced. “We’ve got two other medals for it — it’s a Gruyere-style. This will be our third gold medal and we got a recognition of excellence two years ago. She’s consistently winning, so she’s a good one.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily News