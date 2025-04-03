Where is Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles from Shark Tank Today?

We may have the ultimate guide to pickles, but sadly, we don’t have the secret, supposedly ancient recipe for Lynnae’s Gourmet Pickles. Inspired by her great grandma “Toots,” Lynnae Schneller appeared on Season 5, Episode 1 of “Shark Tank,” along with her business partner and sister-in-law Aly Cullinane to pitch their family’s high-end wares. Together, they offered the sharks a 20% stake in their startup for $125,000, hoping to get the capital they needed to sustain their company’s exponential growth.

While the sharks loved food-related pitches in Season 5 like Veggie Mama and Sweet Ballz, specialty food was a fast-growing industry in 2013, and the investors were a bit skeptical of it. The judges, though, did admit Schneller and Cullinane were good marketers. Still, sweet pickles didn’t tickle Lori Greiner and Robert Herjavec’s pickles, so they both bowed out.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Daily Meal

