Why Coronavirus is Threatening France’s Artisan Cheese Makers

The Local France Deli May 14, 2020

A collapse in sales during the lockdown has left some of France’s treasured AOP mark cheeses threatened with extinction if smaller, artisan producers cannot continue to do business.

With the closure of restaurants, markets and workplace canteens, the sales of AOP cheeses have fallen by 60 percent in the last two months, leaving many cheesemakers struggling to survive.

No-one quite knows how many varieties of cheese there are in France but it is more than 1,000 and some of the most loved – including roquefort, Brie de Meaux and saint-nectaire – are those with the AOP or IGP mark, signifying a protected geographical location or origin.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: The Local France

Related Articles

Bakery

Virginia Bakery Introduces Online Ordering and Delivery Service With “Quarantine Cakes” and Hand Sanitizer

April 24, 2020 Bread & Water Company

Bread & Water Company launched a redesigned website offering online ordering and delivery services to the immediate area surrounding their Belleview HQ location for the first time since opening their doors in 2011. To celebrate, the bakery created a series of cakes emblazoned with a polite reminder: “Wash Your Hands.” The bakery also released a limited supply of house-made hand sanitizer.