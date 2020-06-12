Why Costco’s Rotisserie Chicken Has Cost The Same For 11 Years

Ann Schmid, FOXBusiness Deli June 12, 2020

Rotisserie chickens at Costco have had the same price tag since 2009, despite losses over the years.

In fact, the wholesale retailer kept selling its 3-pound chicken for $4.99 during the avian flu outbreak in 2015 which caused chicken prices to increase, according to a 2018 report from The Wall Street Journal.

During an earnings call in 2015, Costco chief financial officer Richard Galanti said the company was willing to lose tens of millions annually to keep the rotisserie chicken price steady, The Seattle Times reported at the time.

