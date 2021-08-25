Willow Tree Poultry Farm Recalls Chicken Salad and Dip Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination

WASHINGTON – Willow Tree Poultry Farm, an Attleboro, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 52,022 pounds of various chicken salads and dip products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically hard white plastic the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The ready-to-eat (RTE) various chicken salads and dip items were produced on August 10, 2021 through August 13, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Caesar Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/06/2021.

5-lb and 12-oz containers of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Dip” with sell by dates of 09/03/2021 and 09/05/2021.

5-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/07/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Buffalo Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

15-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021, 09/08/2021, 09/09/2021, 09/10/2021.

7.5-oz container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with sell by dates of 09/07/2021 and 09/09/2021.

10-lb container of “Willow Tree Premium White Meat Classic Chicken Salad” with a sell by date of 09/08/2021.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-8827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items have been shipped to wholesale and retail locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The problem was discovered after the company received a consumer complaint and notified FSIS.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Walter Cekala, President, Willow Tree Poultry Farm at wcekala@willowtreefarm.com. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Alex Cekala, General Manager, Willow Tree Poultry Farm at acekala@willowtreefarm.com or (508) 951-8351.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.