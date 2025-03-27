Wisconsin Cheese Company to Open Retail Store

Ariel Perez, Green Bay Press-Gazette Deli March 27, 2025

Photo Credit: Vern's Facebook

Vern’s Cheese will open a new store at 1241 Lombardi Access Road, Suite D, next to Margarita’s restaurant, according to a news release.

The store will have a soft opening in early April, followed by a grand opening, which will coincide with the NFL draft. The store is just west of the Green Bay Packers‘ Titletown district, near one of the two entrances to the NFL Draft Experience.

Ben Novak, owner of Vern’s Cheese, said that company aims to create a space where customers can explore Wisconsin’s cheeses and discover fine wines, spirits and premium meats.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Kroger and PepsiCo Come Together to Support Food Security and Uplift National Family Meals Month at FMI Foundation Cook Off

The Kroger Co. Retail & FoodService February 6, 2025

The Kroger Co. and PepsiCo Inc announced their team of chefs took home a Gold Mitt Award for Chef’s Choice in the FMI (Food Marketing Institute) Foundation’s Stir it Up! culinary event held during the FMI Midwinter Executive Conference. Celebrating ten years of National Family Meals Month, and to support food security within our communities, retailers and suppliers were tasked with embracing the theme, “What’s for Dinner? Dishing up New Family Flavors.”