Wisconsin Cheese Company to Open Retail Store

Vern’s Cheese will open a new store at 1241 Lombardi Access Road, Suite D, next to Margarita’s restaurant, according to a news release.

The store will have a soft opening in early April, followed by a grand opening, which will coincide with the NFL draft. The store is just west of the Green Bay Packers‘ Titletown district, near one of the two entrances to the NFL Draft Experience.

Ben Novak, owner of Vern’s Cheese, said that company aims to create a space where customers can explore Wisconsin’s cheeses and discover fine wines, spirits and premium meats.

