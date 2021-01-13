Wisconsin Cheese Launches Personalized Heart Shaped Boxes of Cheese (that Money Can’t Buy)

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Cheese officially declares cheese as the universal love language of 2021. With a stinky 2020 that had us feeling bleu, there’s no cheddar way to celebrate a gouda Valentine’s Day than by sending a complimentary heart-shaped box of delicious Wisconsin Cheese! Beginning today, through January 31st, you can nominate and surprise a cheese obsessed friend, sibling, significant other, coworker – you name it, to receive one of 500 limited edition gift boxes from Wisconsin, The State of Cheese®, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Full nomination rules and details are available at WisconsinCheese.com/ForTheLoveOfCheese.

Each limited edition box features a selection of five specialty Wisconsin cheeses, crafted by multi-generation cheesemakers including Master Cheesemakers, and sponsored by the experts at Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. To personalize the gift, nominators can add the lucky recipient’s name to a cheesy greeting – with a friendly light-hearted option for colleagues and neighbors, a sweet note for friends and family or a sexy fromage-filled poem for the most daring and romantic cheese lovers. In addition, the boxes’ cover art is designed by nationally recognized illustrator, Libby VanderPloeg, making it a keepsake.

“It’s the season of love, and this year we’re thinking beyond traditional symbols of romance for a more inclusive holiday that everyone can enjoy. From now until Valentine’s Day, we’re taking the pressure for receiving a rose off the table and celebrating our love for all things cheese,” says Suzanne Fanning, Chief Marketing Officer for Wisconsin Cheese and Senior Vice President for Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. “In Wisconsin, cheese is our love language, and we know many of our fans across the country feel the same way, so this is a “grate” way to celebrate with cheese lovers nationwide.”

From the dedication of the cheesemakers to the innovation and mastery behind their products, loving cheese takes on a new meaning in Wisconsin. Cheese makes the world a better, happier place and gifting it is the greatest way to show somebody how much you care. Is your child’s nanny obsessed with making cheese boards in their free time? Say thank you by nominating them to receive the gift that steps up any homemade spread. Is the match that you’ve been on three Zoom dates with originally from Wisconsin? Unlock the key to this Midwesterner’s heart by treating them to a taste of home!

Wisconsin specialty cheeses featured in the heart-shaped gift box include :

Crave Brothers Chocolate Mascarpone – Sweet cream kissed with chocolate, this velvety ambrosia adds a touch of luxury to desserts and can be enjoyed as a dip for fresh strawberries as your meal’s pièce de résistance.

Sweet cream kissed with chocolate, this velvety ambrosia adds a touch of luxury to desserts and can be enjoyed as a dip for fresh strawberries as your meal’s pièce de résistance. Cedar Grove Butterkäse – Short for “buttery cheese” because of its soft and silky, buttery texture, this decadently creamy cheese will make anyone who tastes it instantly swoon.

Short for “buttery cheese” because of its soft and silky, buttery texture, this decadently creamy cheese will make anyone who tastes it instantly swoon. Wood River Creamery Black Truffle Cheddar Gruyere – The aromatic truffle married to this aged cheddar and gruyere blend creates a complex and sophisticated flavor that your date will surely want to linger over.

– The aromatic truffle married to this aged cheddar and gruyere blend creates a complex and sophisticated flavor that your date will surely want to linger over. Roth Buttermilk Blue – Stop the world and melt your loved one’s heart with this award-winning luscious and creamy blue cheese. Simply drizzle with honey to soften any mood.

Stop the world and melt your loved one’s heart with this award-winning luscious and creamy blue cheese. Simply drizzle with honey to soften any mood. Henning’s Maple Bourbon Cheddar – Perfect for anyone with sophisticated taste, this full-bodied white cheddar charms with mouthwatering hints of maple, caramel and molasses, and surprises as a delightful pair with chocolate truffles.

They say money can’t buy love, and it definitely can’t buy these custom heart shaped cheese boxes (valued at over $100). Happy nominating #ForTheLoveOfCheese! Find cheese gifts, pairing guides, Valentine’s Day recipes – including Chocolate-Raspberry Mascarpone Fondue, Mini Chocolate Covered Strawberry Cheesecakes and more on WisconsinCheese.com.

About Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin: Funded by Wisconsin dairy farmers, Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin is a non-profit organization that focuses on marketing and promoting Wisconsin’s world-class dairy products. For more information, visit our website at WisconsinDairy.org.

About Wisconsin Cheese: The tradition of cheesemaking excellence began more than 150 years ago, before Wisconsin was recognized as a state. Wisconsin’s 1,200 cheesemakers, many of whom are third- and fourth-generation, continue to pass on old-world traditions while adopting modern innovations in cheesemaking craftsmanship. For more information, visit WisconsinCheese.com or connect on Facebook.