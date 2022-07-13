Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Launching Health & Safety Group

MADISON, WI – The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) announced today it is launching a Health & Safety Group, designed to help WCMA members across the country protect their most valuable resource: their workforce.

“Employee safety is paramount to productive dairy processing operations,” said WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy Rebekah Sweeney. “The new WCMA Health & Safety Group brings together industry experts and regulators to share their knowledge of standards, strategies, and resources to maintain and improve safe work environments.”

The first meeting of WCMA’s Health & Safety Group, set for Wednesday, August 3, will focus on the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) recently announced Local Emphasis Program (LEP), focused on food manufacturers’ safety practices. LEP inspections and enforcement actions begin in Wisconsin on July 19, but OSHA officials have noted their plan to expand its scope to Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Ohio in October 2022.

WCMA will offer two ways to participate in the August 3 meeting: in-person in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin or online via Zoom. In-person attendees will enjoy a networking lunch at 12:00 p.m. (CT), with the full meeting beginning at 1:00 p.m. (CT) for all participants. The inaugural meeting will conclude with a panel on best practices from industry health and safety experts. Registration is open now at WisCheeseMakers.org/Events.

Future meetings will cover a wide range of issues related to worker safety in dairy processing, guided by member feedback. Attendees can expect a platform for discussion, insights from respected industry experts, and opportunities to share ideas with their peers.

Those interested in participating in the WCMA Health & Safety Group may contact WCMA Senior Director of Programs & Policy Rebekah Sweeney at rsweeney@wischeesemakers.org.