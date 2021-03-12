Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Notes: Resilient Artisan Makers Press On

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Deli March 12, 2021

Approaching the 12-month mark of economic turbulence for the dairy and food industry, WCMA reached out to a handful of artisan cheesemakers, and a key partner to many manufacturers, and found optimism, and an encouraging theme of business resiliency in the face of stunning change.

“It was rough,” Wisconsin cheesemaker Chris Roelli concluded about the first few months after restaurants abruptly ceased ordering and foot traffic failed in cheese shops that feature Roelli Cheese’s award-winning Red Rock, Dunbarton Blue and Little Mountain cheeses.

Andy Hatch, owner of Uplands Cheese in Dodgeville, Wis., agreed. The maker of famed Pleasant Ridge Reserve lost a third of sales in the spring of 2020, and like artisans across the country, had to quickly explore other channels and evolve his business, while watching distributors wrestle to manage inventories and reinvent their businesses.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association

~

Related Articles

Deli

Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Elected WCMA President

Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Deli April 23, 2019

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA) today announced Dave Buholzer of Klondike Cheese Company has been elected to serve as President of the Board of Directors, beginning July 1. Steve Bechel of Eau Galle Cheese Factory will serve as First Vice President and Chris Sandretti of Saputo Cheese USA will serve as Second Vice President. Mike Neu of Chr. Hansen has been elected Treasurer, and Greg Siegenthaler of Grande Cheese Company has been elected Secretary.