Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association Recognizes 2020 Contest Leaders with Awards

The Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA), proud host of the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest, is honoring Craig Linz, Kobus Mulder, and FROMARTE for outstanding contributions to the event.

“Our Championship Cheese Contests would not be possible without the tireless efforts of our judges and volunteers,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, WCMA Events Manager. “We thank them for their commitment to the integrity of our competition and enthusiasm for Contest growth.”

The Eggebrecht Award: Craig Linz

The Eggebrecht Award, named for Contest Committee Chairman and “B-Team” founder Brian Eggebrecht of Welcome Dairy, has been presented to Craig Linz, a Contest volunteer for more than 15 years known for his drive, good humor, and generosity.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association