Wisconsin Cheese Mart Featured in National Super Bowl Ad

Owner of the Milwaukee-based cheese store expects to see bump in online sales after ad for Google’s AI tool

A Milwaukee-based cheese store will be in the national spotlight on Sunday during one of the many Super Bowl ads.

Wisconsin Cheese Mart was featured by Google as part of an ad campaign promoting their Gemini AI tool. The campaign highlights one small business from each of the 50 states to show off how AI can help with communications and managing data.

Ken McNulty, owner of Wisconsin Cheese Mart, said this isn’t their first time being featured by Google. His company was in a 2018 ad talking about how they used Google’s products to grow their online sales.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Wisconsin Public Radio.



