Wisconsin Cheesemaker Gives Economic Lifeline to Dairy Farmers

REESEVILLE — A Wisconsin cheesemaker is among businesses giving dairy farmers that are reeling from a tumble in the price of milk an economic lifeline during this pandemic.

“We acknowledge we’ve been lucky, our team’s done a great job,” Reeseville-based Specialty Cheese Company General Manager David Scharfman says. Scharfman says his spike in sales provides a market for area dairy farmers. “The coronavirus has increased the demand for Amazon sales, for our e-commerce, shelf-stable cheese product.”

Specialty Cheese Co. is a traditional cheesemaker, but Scharfman says its baked, cheese snack, Just The Cheese, has sold well since its introduction two years ago and is challenging the firm to keep up with its purchase orders now. With the demand, dairy farmers losing customers as the result of COVID-19-caused closures of schools, restaurants and other foodservice have Specialty as a safety valve.

