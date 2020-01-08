World Championship Cheese Contest Entry Deadline January 31

Records will be broken as the January 31 entry deadline for the World Championship Cheese Contest approaches. Entries can be submitted now online at WorldChampionCheese.org.

“With new competitors and new categories, the 2020 World Championship Cheese Contest promises to be bigger and better than ever,” said Kirsten Strohmenger, Events Manager for the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the Contest host organization.

The World Championship Cheese Contest is set for March 3-5 at Monona Terrace Convention Center in Madison, Wisconsin. An internationally renowned team of judges will evaluate 132 classes of dairy products, including thousands of cheese, butter, yogurt, and dry dairy foods entries. In 2018, the Contest featured a record-setting 3,402 entries from 26 countries, with a hard sheep’s milk cheese called Esquirrou made in France at Mauleon Fromagerie and imported by Savencia Cheese USA taking top honors.

