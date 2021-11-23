WTO: Trump-Era Tariffs on Spanish Olives Breached International Trade Rules

The World Trade Organization said the U.S. violated international trade rules when it imposed anti-subsidy tariffs on European exports of Spanish olives.

The Geneva-based body issues its findings in the case dating back to 2019 on Friday.

The ruling may test President Joe Biden’s nascent transatlantic trade reboot, which has resulted in the suspension of about $22 billion in two-way tariffs stemming from Trump-era trade disputes over steel and aluminum, and aircraft subsidies to Airbus SE and the Boeing Co.

That’s because the U.S. could veto the ruling by appeal, which would then tempt Brussels to respond with retaliatory tariffs on U.S. exports before gaining WTO authorization to do so.

