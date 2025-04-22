¡Yo Quiero! Turns Up the Heat with Strategic Marketing Push Ahead of Cinco de Mayo

Rhome, TX – This Cinco de Mayo, ¡Yo Quiero! Brands is turning up the heat with an exciting marketing and PR campaign designed to solidify the brand as The Ultimate Dip Destination™ for consumers and retailers alike. Putting the cinco in Cinco de Mayo, ¡Yo Quiero! is unleashing a fiesta of five creative activations to make sure their dips take center stage at every celebration.

¡Yo Quiero! will kick things off with themed TV segments featuring Registered Dietitians, who will be sharing simple yet delicious recipes made with the brand’s products, all while highlighting the nutritional benefits that make these dips a better-for-you choice. These segments are in key retailer markets and are a fun way to inspire consumers to grab ¡Yo Quiero! for their holiday spread, knowing they’re getting both exceptional homemade flavor and quality ingredients.

On social media, the brand is partnering with top influencers, who are long-term brand advocates, to create mouthwatering content that shows off the versatility of their dips. From traditional dishes like Arrachera Marinada to party platters and quick snack hacks, these influencers will be bringing the ‘YO!’ to Cinco de MaYO! celebrations, showing how ¡Yo Quiero! dips can elevate any gathering. Along with this, the brand is launching targeted social ads and a fun series of meme-like posts designed to create viral engagement and drive traffic to the brand’s store locator.

And it’s not just about social buzz—¡Yo Quiero! is issuing a consumer press release to inspire food media editors and writers to include the brand in their holiday product roundups and themed stories. By generating press coverage, ¡Yo Quiero! aims to make sure their dips are featured as a top pick for any Cinco de Mayo feature or celebration list.The press release is expected to generate significant media coverage, helping to amplify the brand’s presence as a top choice for holiday entertaining.

“Cinco de Mayo is a prime opportunity for retailers to showcase ¡Yo Quiero! as The Ultimate Dip Destination™ for holiday gatherings,” said Tara Murray, Vice President of Marketing at ¡Yo Quiero! Brands. “With our innovative marketing initiatives, cross-merchandising ideas, and high-impact media presence, we’re confident that this year’s campaign will help our retail partners drive sales and make ¡Yo Quiero! a household name for Cinco de Mayo and beyond.”

In addition to the digital and media-driven efforts, ¡Yo Quiero! is encouraging cross-merchandising opportunities for retail partners to maximize Cinco de Mayo sales. Retailers can create eye-catching displays by placing the brand’s dips nearby complementary items like chips, fresh tortillas, spices, and margarita mix for easy, one-stop shopping. In the cold case, retailers can boost sales by placing ¡Yo Quiero! dips with fresh ingredients like limes, cilantro, peppers, and Mexican cheeses, creating a seamless shopping experience for party hosts.

For more information about Yo Quiero’s Cinco de Mayo plans or to discuss partnership opportunities, contact Jay Alley at jalley@freshinnovationsllc.com

About ¡Yo Quiero!

¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Mexico. Known as The Ultimate Dip Destination™, ¡Yo Quiero! is committed to selecting only the freshest, finest ingredients to create hand-crafted, flavor-forward products that elevate snack-time experiences. As innovators in the industry, ¡Yo Quiero! continues to set trends with their bold, better-for-you offerings that are available at retailers nationwide. ¡Yo Quiero! brings consumers a wide range of premium products, including Guacamole, Hatch Chile Guacamole, Mashed Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, Bean Dip, and Salsas. For more information, recipes, or product availability, visit www.yoquierobrands.com.