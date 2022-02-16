Young Atlanta Woman Brings Consumer Goods Innovation Down South, Launches Premium Olive Snack Brand

Atlanta, GA – Freestyle Snacks, a new Atlanta-based snack food company, announces the launch of their premium olive snack that is set to reimagine how consumers eat and enjoy their olives.

Freestyle Snacks brings together high quality, flavorful olives grown in Greece with convenient, liquid-free pouch packaging. The brand aims to unleash the freedom to snack with a delicious, healthy, and seamless way to satisfy any savory craving. The snack is low calorie, plant based, sugar-free, and filled with heart healthy fats. The product will initially be available in three flavors: Kalamata Olives Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Green Olives Lemon Garlic, and Green Olives Hot & Spicy.

Freestyle Snacks is setting out with the mission that we can olive better, arming long-time and soon-to-be olive lovers with a tasty snack that perfectly fits their lifestyle. The brand tried over 50 types of olives across 6 countries before identifying and sourcing the perfect Greek olives.

Nikki Seaman, a local Atlanta resident and University of Pennsylvania graduate, started her career off at Bain & Company in management consulting. She has always had a passion for Food & Beverage and understanding consumer preferences, spending time at PepsiCo and Whisps before embarking on her Freestyle journey. Working alongside CPG industry veterans, she spent time understanding the importance health and convenience play into consumers’ preferences when making purchasing decisions.

As an avid olive lover, Seaman wanted to bring the innovation she saw with cheese, salami, and even tuna fish, to a category she saw as untapped when it comes to packaging suited for the modern-day consumer lifestyle. Olives are just the beginning, though, as she has more product lines in the works already.

“For far too long, olives have been doomed to cans and jars, boasting an unappealing ‘eyeball aesthetic,’ a bland taste, and an inconvenient experience” said Nikki Seaman, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Freestyle Snacks. “At Freestyle, we’re giving consumers all of the taste with none of the hassle. We’re sourcing and producing the highest quality, best tasting snack, and serving them in on-the-go friendly, resealable, and dare I say sexy packaging.”

Starting today, consumers can purchase Freestyle Snacks exclusively on their website. Coming to Amazon and retailers near you soon. For more information, please visit www.FreestyleSnacking.com.

About Freestyle Snacks

Freestyle Snacks is a premium olive snack company revolutionizing snacking on delicious whole foods. The company believes we can olive better. With their first product line, they are creating an easier and more enjoyable way to eat olives. The products combine high quality, flavorfully marinated olives with convenient, liquid-free packaging. The products contain just olives, extra virgin olive oil, and all natural spices for your guilt-free enjoyment. Finally, a snack that is healthy, whole, and delicious!