Zest Up Your Culinary Creations with Elephant Green Chili Chutney

Celebrating Flavor, Tradition, and Wholesome Goodness

In just 150 days since its launch, Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ has emerged as a standout in the condiment market. This bold, herbaceous chutney masterfully blends tradition with innovation, offering a unique flavor profile that captivates the palate. Crafted from clean, all-natural ingredients and free from artificial preservatives, this shelf-stable chutney is both convenient and wholesome. It captures the essence of homemade quality with an Indian-inspired twist, bringing its bright sweet-meets-heat flavors into everyday kitchens.

Naturally vegan, gluten-free, and Kosher-certified, Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ caters to diverse dietary needs while delivering an unforgettable taste experience. Its versatility shines across various cuisines, whether it’s bringing citrusy zing to fish and proteins, adding a spicy kick to tacos, dressing salads, or serving as a vibrant dip. This chutney encourages culinary creativity, inviting customers to think beyond the jar and explore new flavor possibilities.

Gaining Acclaim: The Chutney Everyone’s Talking About

Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ is proudly pioneering as the first of its kind to make a significant entry into the major US Northeast CPG market. Since its launch in early November, this innovative chutney has garnered glowing reviews from both consumers and culinary experts. Most notably, celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern, renowned for his discerning palate, praised the chutney in a review pinned to the brand’s Instagram page. Additionally, over eight food influencers have featured the product on their platforms, lauding its freshness, versatility, and bold taste. The brand’s distribution network has expanded rapidly. Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ is now available at premium retailers like Ouri’s, Eli Zabar’s Market, Seasons, KolSave, Ideal Cheese Shop, and Sarah’s Tent in Chicago, as well as Double L Market and Gruel Britannia in Connecticut. Exciting plans are underway to launch the product at iconic retailers such as Zabar’s in New York City and Nature’s Temptations in Connecticut this spring.

Rooted in Tradition, Driven by Passion

Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ has been created by mother-daughter duo Cashmira and Tan, whose culinary journey began with a cherished family recipe. Inspired by their rich heritage and influenced by New York City’s vibrant food culture, they have spent over a decade perfecting their Green Chili Chutney recipe. The brand name ‘Elephant Green’ symbolizes their unwavering commitment to wholesome quality and simple ingredients, all while delivering zesty, unforgettable flavors. Their mission is clear: to create a deliciously clean product that brings people together through the joy of food, culture, and shared experiences.

A Versatile Culinary Companion

The versatility of Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ has made it a favorite among home chefs and food enthusiasts alike. Here are some key serving suggestions to inspire your culinary creativity: Drizzle and Dazzle, Dip and Devour, Spread and Savor, Sizzle and Simmer!

Each jar is meticulously crafted with care, using a simple list of recognizable ingredients. This approach caters to health-conscious consumers who seek transparency, authenticity, and alignment with mindful eating trends.

Embarking on a Flavorful Journey

Earlier this month, the brand officially launched its website, featuring a diverse range of exceptional chutney creations.

In March, Elephant Green Chili Chutney™ embarked on a strategic partnership with McMahons Farm, a premier wholesale distributor specializing in organic, natural, and specialty foods, including eggs, dairy, and other food products. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in expanding our distribution network in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Additionally, they have partnered with Farm2Me, a sustainable marketplace dedicated to offering locally sourced, seasonal food and organic grocery delivery. This alliance underscores our commitment to sustainability and providing high-quality, fresh products to our customers.

For updates, recipe ideas, and the latest news, follow Elephant Green Chili Chutney on

Instagram: @elephant_green_chili.

Website: www.elephantgreenbrand.com