1-800-Flowers.com Announces its 2021 Flower and Plant of the Year

Emblematic of positive hopes for the new year, 1-800-Flowers.com® has named the cheerful sunflower and peaceful Red Maranta Prayer Plant as its 2021 Flower and Plant of the Year.

Looking toward a hopeful year ahead, it was important to the brand to select a flower and plant that reflects an optimistic forecast for 2021. Chosen for their symbolism of happiness and gratitude, the sunflower, which stands tall and radiates joy, and the Red Maranta Prayer Plant, with leaves that fold like hands in thankfulness, encourage customers to connect with others and make the most of life’s special moments.

Customers can discover more about the 1-800-Flowers.com 2021 Flower and Plant of the Year and engage with the brand through immersive content on Petal Talk™. A new blog series, Inspired by Sunshine, features care tips and the history of the sunflower and Red Maranta Prayer Plant. In addition, curated Pinterest boards and complimentary backgrounds have been designed to inspire positive vibes when connecting virtually with friends, co-workers and loved ones.