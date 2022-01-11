1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Advances Its Customer Engagement Strategy and Ongoing Focus on Embracing Young Entrepreneurs with Acquisition of Alice’s Table

Jericho, N.Y. – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) (“the Company”), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate, announced it has expanded its experiential offerings with the acquisition of Alice’s Table, a lifestyle business offering fully digital and highly curated livestreaming floral, culinary, and other unique experiences to public event guests, as well as to private and corporate clients across the country. This expansion reflects the Company’s strategic focus on developing immersive experiences, engaging content, and interactive events, as well as embracing entrepreneurial concepts that help deepen relationships with customers and create a real sense of community.

Launched in 2015 by Alice Lewis, Alice’s Table began by hosting in-person floral arranging events in homes and venues throughout the U.S. It pivoted to a purely digital model in 2020, when it began collaborating with 1-800-Flowers.com® and Harry & David® to scale experiences in order to provide memorable interactive events, such as designing floral arrangements and creating charcuterie boards, to a broader audience of both large and small groups.

“In our continuous efforts to inspire more human expression, connection, and celebration, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is always looking to see what the entrepreneurial community is developing that will bring inspiration to our world,” said Dinesh Popat, President, BloomNet. “Our partnership with Alice’s Table began right at the beginning of the pandemic, and since then it has given more than 80,000 people the opportunity to celebrate their creative capabilities – and have some fun! Alice and her team’s passion for bringing customers unforgettable events aligns perfectly with our company’s vision. As we move forward, our focus will be on developing additional experiential concepts with Alice’s Table, creating even more exciting new ways for customers to engage with our family of brands – and with each other.”

“I am so proud of this tremendous moment of growth for the Alice’s Table brand,” says Alice Lewis, who will remain with the company as President, Alice’s Table.” “The 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. team has given us such incredible support over the past two years in helping us bring best-in-class virtual experiences to people coast-to-coast. This next phase in our relationship will allow us to expand our reach to millions of new customers and to deliver more of the next generation experiences our guests have come to love.”

Since its inception, Alice’s Table has offered thousands of interactive events that mix top instructor talent with crave-worthy DIY kits to provide fun-filled experiences for connecting with friends, family, and co-workers. These include special celebratory moments, such as bridal showers and birthday parties, corporate team building, and more. Currently, Alice’s Table offers approximately 10 unique step-by-step workshop themes for public event guests to choose from each month, with new themes designed and introduced seasonally, keeping the offerings fresh, exciting, and on trend.

For downloadable images, please visit the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Newsroom.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

