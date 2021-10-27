1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Expands Product Offerings Across the “Better for You” Food Category with Acquisition of Vital Choice

Jericho, N.Y. – 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS) (“the Company”), a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect, and celebrate, has expanded its product offerings across the growing “better for you” food category with the acquisition of Vital Choice®, a trusted provider of exceptional quality premium wild-caught seafood and sustainably farmed shellfish, pastured proteins, organic foods, and marine-source nutritional supplements.

With this acquisition, the Company adds more than 400 new “better for you” offerings to its product assortment, including frozen, canned, and smoked wild fish, shellfish, organic grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, organic soups, organic fruits, seasonings, oils and broths, fish-based pet treats, omega-3 and other supplements, plus seaweed and kelp-based items.

“’Better for you’ products are contributing to the strong momentum we’ve been seeing in our gourmet foods business over the past year, and Vital Choice is a natural fit with our existing brands to help drive continued growth in this category,” said Steve Lightman, Group President of Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. “There is growing consumer interest in food that is healthy, natural, and convenient, with newer, younger customers especially drawn to these products. We look forward to offering our customers even more healthy eating options and driving strong top and bottom-line performance for Vital Choice by leveraging our best-in-class e-commerce platform.”

Vital Choice was founded in 2001 on the premise that wild Alaskan salmon is nature’s most perfect food. Since then, it has built longstanding sourcing relationships with a network of approximately 60 well-managed fisheries that provide both high-quality and hard-to-find seafood that meets its rigorous standards for sustainability, while also extending its offerings to include additional products for healthy lifestyles.

Vital Choice will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Lakeside Partners, a boutique investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services with offices in Seattle and Minneapolis, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Vital Choice.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl’s Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari’s Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman’s Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad-range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably; Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; and DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation’s 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation’s fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

