1-800-Flowers.com Spotlights Local Florists For Small Business Week

In honor of Small Business Week, 1-800-Flowers.com® is shining a light on the incredible local florists it collaborates with to help bring millions of smiles to customers each year. These small businesses are the backbones of their communities and they create beautiful bouquets for people across the country for all of life’s moments – big and small.

This Mother’s Day, local florists throughout the U.S. will help 1-800-Flowers.com deliver approximately 23 million stems.

These small businesses, and in many cases, family-owned shops, have been gearing up for the busiest floral holiday for months. With Mother’s Day just around the corner, the brand wanted to highlight two dynamic mother-daughter duos who have not only been helping people connect with one another during such a challenging year – but who will be celebrating the holiday while assisting customers in honoring all the important mother figures in their lives.

Margaret and Tricia of 1-800-Flowers | Twinbrook Floral in Chantilly, VA

Margaret and Tricia have been hard at work in their floral shop in Chantilly, VA, stocking up on inventory, trimming stems, arranging flowers, and preparing to deliver bunches of bouquets. Included in the arrangements they’re creating for 1-800-Flowers.com customers are the Sunset Passion™, designed by Margaret, and the Floral Treasures Bouquet™, designed by Tricia, which are part of the 1-800-Flowers.com Local Artisan Collection. Margaret and Tricia are also excited to create exclusive, hand-crafted designs of their own for Mother’s Day, featuring some of their favorite blooms – Gerbera daisies and peonies!

Tricia shared the most rewarding experience as a florist is working with her mom. “I have a great amount of admiration for her drive and passion. She inspires me.”

Doreen and Chelsea of Bloomers Florist in Tomball, TX

Another strong mother-daughter force is Doreen and Chelsea of Bloomers Florist. Doreen has owned her shop in Tomball, TX for more than 20 years and her daughter, Chelsea, grew up experiencing all aspects of the floral industry by her mother’s side. Chelsea is also featured in the 1-800-Flowers.com Local Artisan Collection with her Garden Inspiration™ Bouquet. While she is proud of this cheerful creation, Chelsea loves green roses and using her creativity and passion to design truly One-of-a-Kind arrangements for customers. Mostly, she enjoys making gifts that bring joy to the room and a smile to someone’s face.

When asked what she loves about working with her mom, Chelsea replied, “She’s taught me everything I know, and I am still able to learn beside her and share a bond with her on a daily basis. Working with my mom during Mother’s Day, a busy floral holiday, is stressful yet rewarding. Being able to hug, kiss, and be blessed with my mom at Mother’s Day and every day is priceless!”

These gifted florists, along with thousands of others across the country, are part of the BloomNet network – which is dedicated to helping floral and gift shops grow their businesses profitably. By leveraging BloomNet marketing programs, design services, and several other comprehensive offerings and resources, many florists have been able to experience double digit increases in online orders and social media engagement.

1-800-Flowers.com is proud to work with so many passionate, creative, and dedicated local florists throughout the country and is thankful for all these artisans do for their community and customers.

To learn more about the talented local florists 1-800-Flowers.com works with, click here.