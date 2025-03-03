10 Creative Ideas for a Festive and Profitable St. Patrick’s Day

Rio Roses by Equiflor Floral March 3, 2025

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just about parades and pints! It’s your chance to display vibrant green, yellow, and white flowers in imaginative and attention-grabbing ways. Whether you operate a physical store, an online shop, or both, thoughtful planning can help you boost sales and enhance customer engagement.

Understanding St. Patrick’s Day Floral Trends

Before diving into logistics, let’s explore what customers are looking for:

• Popular Flowers: Green-tinted roses, Bells of Ireland, white hydrangeas, and yellow ranunculus.
• Trending Arrangements: Lucky-themed bouquets, rainbow-inspired designs, and shamrock-shaped wreaths.
• Occasions: Personal gifts, corporate events, restaurant décor, and parade celebrations.

To read the rest of the article, please go to: Rio Roses by Equiflor

