12 Tips to Stay Ahead of the Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Rush

Valentine’s Day falls on a Monday this year, which usually means more floral business as customers have an extra few weekend days to order. However, it also means a lot of last-minute business—particularly since Valentine’s Day lands right after Super Bowl Sunday this year. So, how can you prepare well in advance, so you’re not bombarded by all those last-minute orders? Here are a few tips:

Contact Last Year’s Customers Now

Don’t wait to get in your Valentine’s Day orders. Instead, grab a list of everyone who purchased last year and contact them individually. Let them know that it will be a busy Valentine’s Day and that you want to give them the first choice of flowers this year. Doing this will help you forecast your Valentine’s Day product and staffing needs and save you a lot of last-minute scrambling.

Prep Your Team

Whether you already have a team in place or you’re planning to hire temporary staff, it’s essential to train them as rapidly as possible. Get them all up to speed on your shop systems, policies, and procedures, before they’re bombarded by customers. And be sure to instruct them on how to upsell and offer add-ons. This will take a lot of pressure off you and keep everything running smoothly despite how busy it gets.

