13 New Members Joined Floriculture Sustainability Initiative in 2019

In our last update we presented 5 new members (Aldi Netherlands, AIPH, Syngenta Global Flower Business, Kuehne + Nagel and Blomsterlandet), and now we are happy to present another 8 new members who joined our active network.



JUMBO is family business and leading supermarket chain in the Netherlands. As such, it is JUMBO’s responsibility to treat Society and the Environment in a respectful manner. JUMBO strives for constant improvement in everything they do: more sustainable supply chains, less waste, limited plastics, recycled materials… As FSI member, Jumbo’s ambition is to be as transparent as possible towards their customers, suppliers and other stakeholders, and to have 90% FSI Basket certified flowers & plants.



GASA GROUP is one of the leading specialists in the marketing of high-quality ornamental, potted and outdoor plants. They have a high environmental awareness and social engagement, and want to initiate and implement efforts to reduce, reuse and recycle. This means reducing their carbon footprint, (energy, waste), protecting nature and focus on health and well-being throughout their operations. They work actively with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, a and to the greatest possible extend with certified partners. GASA GROUP is proudly certified within the FSI Basket of Standards (GLOBAL G.A.P. and MPS).

